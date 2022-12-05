Control judge dies shot in Zacatecas, Mexico | News

Report This Content

The president of the Judiciary of the state of Zacatecas, in central Mexico, Arturo Nahle García, reported this Sunday the death of judge Roberto Elías Martínez, who was shot on Saturday.

Court guarantees that the army supports security tasks in Mexico

In a message broadcast through the social network Twitter, Nahle García confirmed the death of the magistrate, who was hospitalized and in critical condition after being shot twice in the head when he was leaving his home, in the municipality of Guadalupe.

The magistrate classified his deceased colleague as one of the “most competent judges and committed to the high value of justice.” He added that the event outrages and mourns all the judges in the state, where more than a hundred magistrates have died due to violence.

Who work in the @TribunalZac We strongly condemn the cowardly attack that our colleague Judge Roberto Elias Martínez suffered this morning, we ask the @fiscaliazac the thorough investigation of the case so that those responsible do not go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/63LaRBNWw3

– Arturo Nahle Garcia (@arturonahle)

December 3, 2022

He stated that “an attack on a judge is an attack on the entire Judiciary and in those terms we are all expressing ourselves.” In addition, he demanded peace for Zacatecas and conveyed his condolences to the family of Elías Martínez.

In statements to a local media outlet, Nahle García observed that they were not aware of any threat being made to the judge, his relatives or his colleagues in the control court, located in the municipality of Río Grande.

He explained that when a judge receives threats, precautionary measures are taken to protect their safety, such as changing courts.

Until now, the causes and the motive for this violent act are unknown, which is already being investigated by the State Attorney General’s Office.

I regret the death of Judge Roberto Elías Martínez; he strongly condemned the attack in which he lost his life. We will not allow any case of violence to go unpunished. I make a call to @fiscaliazac to find those responsible. Our solidarity with their families. pic.twitter.com/u4qZi7vu76

— David Monreal Ávila (@DavidMonrealA)

December 4, 2022

In this regard, the governor of Zacatecas, David Monreal, urged the local public ministry not to allow this crime to go unpunished and to find those responsible.

According to local media, due to his responsibilities as a control judge, Elías Martínez was facing criminal proceedings against alleged members of criminal groups, murderers, and kidnappers.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



