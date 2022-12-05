Second round to elect municipal delegates in Cuba concludes | News

Report This Content

The 2,748 schools authorized in Cuba for the second round of the elections of the delegates to the Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power closed their doors at 6:00 p.m. local time, after which the public scrutiny of the votes began.

As in the first round, held on November 27, the polling stations opened their doors at 07:00 local time.

On this occasion, around one million voters were summoned to participate, corresponding to the 925 constituencies of Cuban territory in which no candidate reached 50 percent plus one of the votes in the first round.

The elections took place with discipline, popular participation, work organization, legality and transparency.

According to information from the National Electoral Council (CEN), the provinces with the largest number of constituencies for the second round were Havana (with 191), Santiago de Cuba (146) and Guantanamo (98).

After the electoral day of last November 27, a total of 11,502 constituencies in Cuba defined, in the first round, their next delegate, while in 925 the process continued this Sunday, informed the president of the CEN, Alina Balseiro Gutiérrez.

As in the previous vote, to exercise their right each voter went to the polling station with the identity card or legal document that supports their residence in the town.

According to CEN authorities, almost six million Cubans voted on the first day, a figure that represents 68.58 percent of the electoral roll.

To be elected, a candidate must receive 50 percent plus one of the total votes. The elected delegates will exercise their mandate, in a non-professional way, for five years.

The electoral cycle in Cuba began on November 27 with the municipal elections and will culminate with the election of the President of the country in the second semester of 2023.

