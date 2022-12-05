They warn in Ecuador about an increase in respiratory infections | News

Latin America

They warn in Ecuador about an increase in respiratory infections

The Ecuadorian Ministry of Public Health warned this Sunday about the increase in cases of respiratory infections caused by seasonal influenza and diseases such as Covid-19.

“The Ecuadorian Ministry of Health recommends that the population wear a mask if they have respiratory symptoms or if they visit crowded places, as well as frequent hand washing,” the entity states in a statement released through its social networks.

Data from the institution show that during the last epidemiological weeks in the main cities of the country there has been an increase in cases of Covid-19.

NEWSLETTER | Ecuador ���� registers an increase in respiratory infections.@Salud_Ec recommends that the population wear a mask �� if they have respiratory symptoms or if they visit crowded places, as well as frequent hand washing ����.

More in ➡️ pic.twitter.com/ZAyQRTjmDF

— Ministry of Public Health (@Salud_Ec)
December 4, 2022

The statement highlights that, despite this situation, no increase in mortality or serious cases has been identified.

In the current epidemiological week (number 48), for example, 3,549 infected patients were reported throughout the country, which represents an increase of 2,869 compared to three weeks before.

Similarly, cases of severe respiratory infections (SARI) have skyrocketed, especially due to infection by AH3N2 influenza. Of this type of condition, the most affected patients are pediatric patients, especially infants between two and five years of age.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

