Rescue work continues on a bus buried by a landslide in Colombia | News

Combined forces of Firefighters, the Red Cross and the National Police continued this Sunday afternoon the rescue efforts of the passengers trapped inside a bus that was buried by a large-scale landslide in the Colombian department of Risaralda (center), according to the National Highway Institute of Colombia.

The entity explained that the vehicle, in which between 25 and more than 30 people were traveling, was trapped in a section of the highway between Cali and Quibdó at approximately 06:00 local time.

He added that rescue work is still underway. So far there are three fatalities, nine people have been rescued and it is estimated that more than 20 remain to be found, according to confirmation offered by the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, in a message posted on Twitter.

From very early on we have made all possible efforts to rescue alive the people buried by the landslide in Pueblo Rico, Risaralda. There are 9 people rescued, 3 deceased and it is estimated that more than 20 people remain to be found. It’s a tragedy.

— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo)

December 4, 2022

“In coordination with the Fire Department, the Red Cross and the National Police, they are carrying out search operations in a registered landslide in the El Ruso sector, via Chocó,” the Colombian Civil Defense detailed in a statement released through social networks. .

Among the three deceased are a minor under eight years of age, still unidentified, and two adult men: Samuel Elías Ayala Benítez (20 years old) and Guillermo Ibarguen Arboleda (44). The injured were transferred to care centers in nearby towns.

According to local media, the work is carried out in adverse conditions, in the midst of intermittent rain and on very unstable ground.

The SNGRD response teams provide emergency support in #risaralda and they have been activated to be available since the declaration of Disaster throughout the country. From the @UNGRD We are ready to give all the required support.

— Javier Pava Sanchez (@javier_pava_s)

December 4, 2022

After going to the scene of the tragedy, the governor of Risaralda, Víctor Manuel Tamayo Vargas, informed local media that a girl who was clinging to her mother, who did not survive the avalanche, was found alive.

The official added that with the help of sniffer dogs and specialized relief teams, it was concluded that there are no people left alive inside the bus.

He explained that, according to the experts, there is no possibility that there are more survivors, for which reason they will enter “in a more direct way with machinery to rescue the corpses.”

The National Institute of Roads of Colombia described that a van and another bus that were traveling along the highway were also damaged by the avalanche, although with minor damage.

Local media reported that the heavy rains caused by the winter wave have generated instability in the terrain in this area, causing landslides and falls of large rocks and trees. This situation is caused by the La Niña climate event. Experts estimate that its effects will be felt until February 2023.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

