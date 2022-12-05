President of Venezuela highlights the country’s recovery | News

Report This Content

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted this Sunday the recovery of the country, which -he affirmed- now lives in peace and has a promising future.

Venezuelan President holds meeting with opposition sector

In a message posted on his Twitter social network account, the Venezuelan ruler wrote: “We are recovering the Homeland with work, effort and deep love for our People.”

“Today we live in Peace, joyful and with a future that promises, for all of us. Happy Sunday!” said the head of state.

We are recovering the Homeland with work, effort and deep love for our People. Today we live in Peace, joyful and with a future that promises, for all of us. Happy Sunday!

— Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

December 4, 2022

On November 26, the government of President Maduro and a sector of the opposition united in the so-called Unitary Platform (PU) signed a second partial agreement, for the social protection of the people.

According to state media, this agreement is aimed at recovering schools, the health system and services, particularly the electrical system for the purpose of recovering more than 3,000 million dollars that belong to the Venezuelan State and were kidnapped by United States (USA) and its allies in various countries.

President Maduro has highlighted on various occasions the constant growth of the national economy, thanks to joint work with industry and the private sector, and support for entrepreneurship.

The South American country has experienced sustained economic growth of 10 percent, despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the unilateral coercive measures maintained by the US Government.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

