Army and police install fence in Soyapango, El Salvador | News

At least 10,000 members of the Armed Forces and the National Civil Police (PNC) of El Salvador installed a military fence at dawn this Saturday in the municipality of Soyapango, within the framework of Phase Five of the Territorial Control Plan, currently in force. since 2019.

As reported by President Nayib Bukele on his Twitter social network account, the agents surrounded the city, located 32 kilometers from San Salvador (capital), to “remove one by one all the gang members who are still there.”

The operation began in popular neighborhoods such as El Limón, La Campanera, Las Margaritas and the central market, where the military was stationed to check men who were walking or leaving the community by urban transport.

Likewise, the troops stopped and checked the interior of the vehicles to make sure that they were not transporting suspected gang members.

Soyapango is considered one of the most dangerous municipalities in El Salvador, since with a population close to 258,921 inhabitants it is the second most populous city in the San Salvador Metropolitan Area and the third in the country.

Last March, the Salvadoran government implemented a state of emergency focused on combating gangs, after an escalation of violence occurred between March 25 and 27 that killed some 87 people.

Since then, more than 58,000 suspected gang members and people linked to the actions of these gangs have been detained without a warrant, while various constitutional rights have been suspended.

On the other hand, the Territorial Control Plan was launched in 2019 with the purpose of reducing homicide rates, stopping the sources of financing for criminal gangs and retaking the territories controlled by them.

The president of the Central American country has indicated that the fifth phase of the Plan is intended to “encircle” large Salvadoran cities to “extract” suspected gang members.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



