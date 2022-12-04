They ask for 25 years in prison for Mapuche leader Héctor Llaitul in Chile | News

The Regional Prosecutor’s Office of La Araucanía, in Chile, requested on Friday a 25-year prison sentence against the leader and spokesman of the Arauco Malleco Coordinator (CAM), Héctor Llaitul, within the framework of the State Security Law.

According to the prosecutor in the case, Roberto Garrido, Llaitul is accused of alleged incitement and apology for violence, theft of wood and attack against authority and usurpation, and would be fined for alleged attacks against property.

“The accusation is based on the evidence gathered during the time of the investigation that includes more than 70 witnesses, more than 20 experts and more than 200 material evidence, documents and other elements of conviction that will be presented before the court,” Garrido explained.

[Abro hilo] 1/3

THE ARAUCANIA PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE LEAKS HECTOR LLAITUL’S ACCUSATION TO THE COMMUNICATION MEDIA BEFORE THE GUARANTEE COURT AND THE PARTIES WERE NOTIFIED, A FACT THAT CLEARLY VIOLATES DUE PROCESS. pic.twitter.com/q5wocv6rWX

– ONGDefensoriaPopular (@ONGDefPopular)

December 2, 2022

For his part, Llaitul’s defense lawyer, Rodrigo Román, indicated that the accusation is based on the speeches that his client has issued as a spokesman for the CAM.

“There is not a single piece of evidence that can support said claim. And here there is nothing more than a concertation underway, through this political operation, to imprison the ideas of this body of resistance of the Mapuche nation people,” Román said in a video broadcast through the Organization’s Twitter account. Non-Governmental (NGO) Popular Defender’s Office.

After presenting the accusation by the Prosecutor’s Office, the Temuco Guarantee Court must define a hearing to prepare the oral trial, which will determine Llaitul’s guilt in the crimes attributed to him.

Héctor Llaitul is preventively imprisoned in the Valdivia Penitentiary Center, where on November 29 he began a liquid hunger strike together with five other Mapuche community members, due to the alleged “irregularities, processes and judicial practices” against him.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

