Latin America

They ask for 25 years in prison for Mapuche leader Héctor Llaitul in Chile | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Regional Prosecutor’s Office of La Araucanía, in Chile, requested on Friday a 25-year prison sentence against the leader and spokesman of the Arauco Malleco Coordinator (CAM), Héctor Llaitul, within the framework of the State Security Law.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Community leader joins the hunger strike of Mapuche prisoners in Chile

According to the prosecutor in the case, Roberto Garrido, Llaitul is accused of alleged incitement and apology for violence, theft of wood and attack against authority and usurpation, and would be fined for alleged attacks against property.

“The accusation is based on the evidence gathered during the time of the investigation that includes more than 70 witnesses, more than 20 experts and more than 200 material evidence, documents and other elements of conviction that will be presented before the court,” Garrido explained.

[Abro hilo] 1/3
THE ARAUCANIA PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE LEAKS HECTOR LLAITUL’S ACCUSATION TO THE COMMUNICATION MEDIA BEFORE THE GUARANTEE COURT AND THE PARTIES WERE NOTIFIED, A FACT THAT CLEARLY VIOLATES DUE PROCESS. pic.twitter.com/q5wocv6rWX

– ONGDefensoriaPopular (@ONGDefPopular)
December 2, 2022

For his part, Llaitul’s defense lawyer, Rodrigo Román, indicated that the accusation is based on the speeches that his client has issued as a spokesman for the CAM.

“There is not a single piece of evidence that can support said claim. And here there is nothing more than a concertation underway, through this political operation, to imprison the ideas of this body of resistance of the Mapuche nation people,” Román said in a video broadcast through the Organization’s Twitter account. Non-Governmental (NGO) Popular Defender’s Office.

After presenting the accusation by the Prosecutor’s Office, the Temuco Guarantee Court must define a hearing to prepare the oral trial, which will determine Llaitul’s guilt in the crimes attributed to him.

Héctor Llaitul is preventively imprisoned in the Valdivia Penitentiary Center, where on November 29 he began a liquid hunger strike together with five other Mapuche community members, due to the alleged “irregularities, processes and judicial practices” against him.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

President Petro announces start of agrarian reform in Colombia | News

1 hour ago

Resigns Minister of Defense of Peru, Daniel Barragán | News

3 hours ago

Government of Honduras will impose a partial state of exception | News

4 hours ago

Petro: agreement with ELN will allow the return of displaced indigenous people | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.