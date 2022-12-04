President Petro announces start of agrarian reform in Colombia | News

Report This Content

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced that in the coming weeks his country will begin the agrarian reform process peacefully and without dispossessing the indigenous people of their territories.

During the First National Campesino Convention, held at the National University of Colombia, the president highlighted the importance of democratic land distribution for national development.

“Start the agrarian reform, peacefully. Here’s the challenge. Countries have industrialized where they have democratically distributed the land, ”he assured.

In this sense, he specified that his administration pursues the objective of buying land, even at commercial prices, together with the Agrarian Bank of Colombia, based on the experiences of Asian countries such as Japan and South Korea.

“That State that we have received has, in the short term, in a matter of weeks, to prepare to buy large amounts of fertile land and has to combine this activity with credit from the Agrarian Bank, which must be converted, also quickly , in the first bank of Colombia”, indicated the president.

The head of state said that the Banco Agrario should act as a financial lever to favor food production and the industrialization of the South American country.

He also stressed that the Government seeks to prioritize the acquisition of peasant products to take them to the most impoverished places, and thus prevent producers from exposing themselves to the speculative prices existing in the market.

“This Government of Change wants an alliance with the peasantry so that the peasantry raise the national flag and we can build a Colombia in peace,” he said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



