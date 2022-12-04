Resigns Minister of Defense of Peru, Daniel Barragán | News

Report This Content

The Minister of Defense of Peru, Daniel Barragán, presented his irrevocable resignation from the position this Saturday, two months after his official appointment and after a week of having been ratified in the post.

Through a letter addressed to President Pedro Castillo, Barragán assures that his decision is based on strictly personal reasons, and he thanked the head of state for the opportunity to form part of his cabinet.

“I express my gratitude to the head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces, to the General Commanders of the Air Force, Navy, Army of Peru; and to the military and civilian personnel of the Defense sector, for their support and teamwork, ”he highlighted in the text.

I inform public opinion that, for strictly personal reasons, I have presented my irrevocable resignation from the position of Defense Minister. I thank the President of the Republic for giving me the invaluable opportunity to serve my country. pic.twitter.com/9Dn8nOr0gg

— Daniel Barragan (@DanielBarragan_)

December 3, 2022

Daniel Barragán is a retired officer of the Peruvian Air Force. On September 23, he assumed the Defense portfolio, replacing Richard Tineo, who currently works as head of the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC).

After the assumption of Betsy Chávez as Prime Minister of Peru, Barragán was ratified in office on November 25.

His resignation as Minister of Defense takes place four days before the pronouncement of Congress on the continuity in office of President Pedro Castillo.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



