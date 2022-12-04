Government of Honduras will impose a partial state of exception | News

Report This Content

The Government of Honduras announced this Saturday that it will impose a partial state of exception in some sectors of the country starting next Tuesday, December 6 to stop the criminal incidence and the scourge of extortion.

President of Honduras highlights progress in the fight against corruption

According to a statement released by the Press Secretary, President Xiomara Castro will submit the measure to a virtual vote on this day in the Council of Ministers, after the National Police analyzes the sectors included.

“The partial state of exception will enter into force on Tuesday, December 6 at 6:00 p.m. (local time) for 30 days, to promote the gradual activity of economic development, investment, trade and security in public spaces,” the text highlights.

In statements to local media, the spokesman for the Ministry of Security, Miguel Martínez, indicated that the sectors that will be intervened will be announced in a timely manner. He assured that the measure seeks the return to normality of business activity and investment.

The declaration of the state of exception is contained as part of the National Plan against Extortion initiated by the Government at the end of last November.

According to official data, since then more than a hundred gang members have been captured, 16 gangs dedicated to kidnapping have been dismantled, 259 weapons and thousands of marijuana and cocaine wrappers have been seized.

In the last two decades, extortion in Honduras has increased. As a result, thousands of businessmen were left in ruins and many of them left the country. In addition, hundreds of people were killed, including urban transport drivers and taxi drivers.

The Honduran cities with the highest rates of extortion are Tegucigalpa (capital) and San Pedro Sula.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



