Petro: agreement with ELN will allow the return of displaced indigenous people | News

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, reported this Saturday that the peace talks between his government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) have already emanated the first agreement, which will allow the Embera indigenous populations displaced by that group to return to their reservations. armed.

During a meeting of social leaders and community action boards from the western department of Antioquia (northwest), held in the municipality of Dabeiba, the head of state stressed that these populations will have guarantees of return and non-repetition.

He added that in the peace talks, which began on November 21 in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, efforts will also be made to return other ethnic populations that had to be displaced from their territories as soon as possible.

He stressed the need to apply the agreement reached with the ELN in the Murindó region, a municipality in the Urabá subregion, also in Antioquia, so that the indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities of the area return and live in peace.

Likewise, it considered the urgency of applying it to other populations affected by violence and the armed conflict. “This must be applied to other populations. In other words, the return must be possible throughout the national territory for any ethnic group of the population, its mixtures, almost all of us are mestizos,” he emphasized.

Change the mining code, expand the forest reserves to revitalize the forest, achieve development based on water and not against water, develop food production, achieve university campuses.

December 3, 2022

Petro also referred to other problems that affect western Antioquia and expressed to the community leaders that these are evaluated by the National Government.

Among them, he mentioned that the feasibility of using a plot of land arranged by the Dabeiba administration to relocate the populations affected by the winter wave is being studied.

He pointed out that if that lot presents risks, his Government will look for another so that this population enjoys security. He added that possible reforms to the mining code are also being studied, with the purpose of benefiting ancestral miners.





