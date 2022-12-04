Governments of Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines hold a dialogue | News

Report This Content

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, held talks this Saturday with the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, framed in a relationship of sister nations, official sources reported.

President of Cuba arrives in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Díaz-Canel, who is in the city of Kingstown as the first stop on his tour of several Caribbean nations, thanked the Saint Vincentian ruler for “all the help that you have given us in these very difficult times that our country is experiencing.”

In a statement, the Cuban Presidency recalled that the Saint Vincentian prime minister led the Caribbean and Latin American position before the exclusion of the largest of the Antilles in the last Summit of the Americas.

✍️ / Of gratitude for “all the help that you have given us in these very difficult times that our country is experiencing”, the President spoke @DiazCanelB to the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, @ComradeRalphduring official talks.

– Presidency Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba)

December 4, 2022

The visiting head of state also applauded the medical supplies that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines donated to Cuba “in the most acute moments of the pandemic peak that we had in 2021.”

These facts, among others, “show us that there is a friendship, a bilateral relationship, that goes beyond formality; It is a sincere relationship, it is a deep relationship, it is a relationship of brothers,” Diaz-Canel said.

Gonsalves, for his part, described the visit of the Cuban president as “symbolic”, because “it cements relations between our peoples, governments and countries, and also cements international solidarity and relations of humanity between us.”

common love for #Cuba he channeled the emotional exchange with members of the Solidarity Movement, graduates on our Island, resident compatriots and the Cuban State Mission in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

We talked about the titanic and successful battle against the #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/x9HgqBOqAZ

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

December 3, 2022

Within the framework of his stay in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the president spoke with collaborators and Cubans residing in that nation.

As part of his Caribbean tour, Díaz-Canel will also travel to Barbados, where he will participate in the VIII Cuba-Caricom Summit, to be held on December 6, and to Granada.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



