Government of Peru denies alleged coup plans | News

The Government of Peru expressed this Saturday its respect for democratic principles and asked the population not to fall into speculation “about the alleged breakdown of the constitutional order.”

Peruvian Congress admits vacancy motion against Castillo

“The Government is respectful of democratic principles, which is why we call on all good Peruvians not to fall into speculation about an alleged breach of the constitutional order,” the Council of Ministers said in a statement posted on its Twitter account. .

“The Executive reiterates its absolute respect for all the powers of the State,” added the tweet.

This Saturday, Peruvian opposition sectors spread the rumor of an alleged coup d’état and affirmed that the Government of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo would be planning the closure of Parliament, to avoid an eventual dismissal of the president.

The #GovernmentOfPueblo It is respectful of democratic principles, which is why we call on all good Peruvians not to fall into speculation about an alleged breakdown of the constitutional order. The Executive reiterates its absolute respect for all the powers of the State. pic.twitter.com/l3VVDNf7qL

– Council of Ministers (@pcmperu)

December 4, 2022

Congressmen from the South American country are scheduled to discuss next Wednesday a third vacancy motion (removal) against Castillo for alleged moral incapacity.

The Peruvian head of state used his Twitter account this Saturday to declare that “at a difficult time for the country, with a crisis due to the fifth wave of the pandemic, I ratify my commitment to democracy, the rule of law and the Constitution” .

At a difficult time for the country, with a crisis due to the fifth wave of the pandemic, I reaffirm my commitment to democracy, the rule of law and the Constitution, and I strongly reject the fact that my government is plotting to close Congress to avoid a vacancy . (1/2)

— Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe)

December 3, 2022

“I strongly reject that my government is plotting a closure of Congress to avoid a vacancy,” said the president.

Castillo called on Parliament and all institutions “to the broadest unity to work together for a country that needs us together to solve its great problems and for which we have been democratically elected for a period of 5 years.”

This Saturday the Minister of Defense, Daniel Barragán, presented his irrevocable resignation to the president for personal reasons, however, the news was used by right-wing sectors to spread the rumor that Castillo would be planning an alleged coup in order to avoid his dismissal.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



