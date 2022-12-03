Study shows almost 30% poverty among Brazilians in 2021 | News

Report This Content

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) revealed this Friday that the number of people below the poverty line in 2021 increased to 62.5 million inhabitants, which represents 29.4 percent of the total population. population.

Poverty reaches 24% of the population in Brazilian cities

The study by the South American state entity indicates that this index rose 22.7 percent in just one year while the number of people in extreme poverty rose 48.2 percent, for a total of 17.9 million Brazilians.

Similarly, the IBGE specified that last year 46.2 percent of children up to 14 years old and 33.2 percent of adolescents and young people between 15 and 29 years old lived below the poverty line.

(7/8) Quanto à Pobreza (considering the poverty lines proposed by the World Bank), the survey shows that about 62.5 million people (or 29.4% of the Br population) were in this square, among these , 17.9 mi (or 8.4% of the population) were in extreme poverty. +++ pic.twitter.com/FJQH9CUIGf

— IBGE Comunica (@ibgecomunica)

December 2, 2022

At the same time, 37.7 percent of black people were below the poverty line compared to 18.6 percent of whites. Likewise, 62.8 percent of the people who lived in households headed by single women had less than 486 reais per month.

In turn, the study details that after the end of last year the average income per capita of households turned out to be 1,353 reais, which is the lowest number in history and represents 6.9 percent less than in 2020.

In this sense, the IBGE analyst, André Simoes, stated that “the recovery of the labor market in 2021 was not enough to reverse the losses of 2020. This and the reduction in the values ​​of Emergency Aid may help explain this result. ”.

For their part, the most vulnerable regions were the Northeast with 48.7 percent and the Amazon with 44.9 percent, meanwhile, the ratio drops to 14.2 percent in the South of the country.





