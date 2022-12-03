Venezuela and the company Chevron sign contracts for the continuation of operations | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The sector vice president of the Venezuelan Economy, Tareck El Aissami, reported this Friday that important agreements were signed with the American company Chevron for the continuation of its operations in the South American country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

AN of Venezuela ratifies the second partial agreement signed in Mexico

“Today we have signed important contracts for the continuation of the operations and production activities of this American company Chevon which, as we have already said, next April 2023 will celebrate its 100 years of productive presence in Venezuela,” he said.

In addition, he stressed that the objective of these contracts signed between the state company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and Chevron is to continue with the productive and development activities in this energy sector, framed “within our Constitution and the Venezuelan laws that govern the activity oil company in the country.

He explained that the Chevron company is part of a strategic partnership of four mixed companies such as Petro Boscán and Petro Independiente, in Zulia state, as well as Petro Piar and Petro Independencia, in the Hugo Chávez Orinoco Oil Belt.

The oil minister also noted that, although it is an important step in the right direction, it is still not enough, as Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro indicated at the time.

“From Venezuela we demand the cessation and immediate lifting of all unilateral coercive measures that have attempted against our powerful PDVSA industry and that has curtailed its legitimate right to explore, exploit, refining, and commercialize crude oil and its derivatives,” he said.

El Aissami recalled that the coercive measures have not only caused serious damage to the national economy, but have affected the strategic partners that make a living within the Venezuelan oil activity.

On the other hand, he emphasized that Venezuela is part of an irreplaceable variable in what he called an “equation for the global energy balance” in the midst of complex and complicated times, “where energy sources become vitally important for the development of life human”.

“Venezuela is irreplaceable because I am referring to the country that has the largest oil reserves in the world and is the fifth country with the gas reserves in the world. We have placed these riches at the order of the development of all the peoples of the world without exception or without any type of nuance different from them to contribute to the stability and development of humanity as a whole”, he emphasized.

The sector vice-president of the Economy highlighted that these potentialities are part of a collective effort that they managed to achieve on this day. “Facts and reality have shown that we are on the right path, in the right direction for this company, like Chevron, to continue its legitimate oil development operations in our territory again,” he said.

Likewise, he told the president of Chevron Venezuela, engineer Javier La Rosa, and other members of the company that they will find a moralized working class “very willing to follow the joint development plans that we have drawn up.”

“Now it is up to us, as it has always been, to produce energy sources, to produce oil, to produce with increasing quality, with scientific invention, to contribute to the demand that today the world cries out to achieve its development and the satisfaction of the basic needs that today they have on our planet”.

Finally, he celebrated the signing of these contracts and assured that Venezuela remains standing and open to international investment in the energy sector.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report