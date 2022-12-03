Lula expects to announce his cabinet as of December 12 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, assured this Friday that he has decided on 80 percent of the ministers that will make up his government cabinet, and plans to make them known as of next December 12.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Study shows almost 30% poverty among Brazilians in 2021

During a meeting with local media at the Banco de Brasil Cultural Center, in Brasilia (capital), Lula said that he chose that date to wait for the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to grant him the credentials that will recognize him as president of Brazil.

As he expressed, his government board will be made up mostly of the political parties that supported him during the presidential campaign period, although there will also be space for those who did not support him.

“I am speaking with the political forces. I already did it with those who did not support me during the campaign, who belong to parties that are important in the National Congress, whether in the Chamber of Deputies or in the Senate,” he stressed.

In this sense, he asserted that next week he will talk with smaller parties and other segments of Brazilian society.

The president-elect indicated that the base of the ministries of his next government will be based on similar principles to when he left office in 2010, after completing his second consecutive presidential term.

Likewise, he announced that he will add a portfolio of Original Peoples, although he did not specify if it will have the character of a Ministry or a Secretariat linked to the presidency because dialogue with the indigenous communities is still lacking.

He also confirmed that the legislator Gleisi Hoffmann will not assume the direction of any portfolio, but will continue in her role as president of the Workers’ Party (PT).

On the other hand, he assured that the future Minister of Economy will be led by a person who “will be the face of success” of the economic policies of his presidential administration.

In the meeting with the media, Lula ratified his future government’s commitment to boosting the economy in Brazil and to the recovery of job offers.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report