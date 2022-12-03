Venezuela achieves Guinness record with largest casino sauce wheel | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Venezuela obtained this Friday a Guinness record for the 1,595 dancers who completed the largest casino salsa wheel in the world in a presentation held on November 27.

CMIO.org in sequence:

266 compatriots return to Venezuela from Peru

The dancers surpassed the record set by Spain in 2019, when it was established with 1,291 participants.

After learning about the announcement, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro highlighted this new achievement for the country and congratulated those who made it possible.

“We are making history with dance, singing, music and culture,” he said through his account on the social network Twitter.

Venezuela conquers a new Guinness Record! With the World‘s Largest Rueda de Casino Dance. I congratulate the more than 1,500 male and female dancers who have made it possible. We are making history with dance, singing, music and with culture. We are Joy! pic.twitter.com/ysts7M6ljS

— Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

December 2, 2022

For his part, the sectoral vice president for Social and Territorial Socialism, Mervin Maldonado, stressed that “for us it means another day of joy for our country and emotion upon receiving this official news.”

“The Guinness record number 28 for our country. An activity that promotes physical activity, culture, tourism and all the benefits of our country that has hosted this Cuban-Venezuelan project,” said the Minister for Youth and Sports.

The new Guinness Record for Venezuela has arrived!��

With 1,595 people, they have officially accredited the largest casino salsa wheel in the world, held last 27N at the Youth and Sports House of Vzla ���� Óvalo Teo Capriles

Congratulations to tod@s, let’s go for more! �� pic.twitter.com/n5ahOamidR

— Mervin Maldonado (@MervinMaldonado0)

December 2, 2022

In turn, the president of the International Project Retaking the Son, Luis Llamo, commented in a published video that this record is the result of “so much effort, sacrifices, studying, unifying criteria based on the figures, the songs, to see all the tutorials, receive conferences, to work continuously” among the delegates, directors of academies and members of your organization.

In addition, it plans to make a new attempt to break this established Guinness record in July 2023.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report