Venezuelan President holds meeting with opposition sector | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting this Friday with representatives of the so-called Democratic Alliance as part of the dialogue that he has promoted with the different sectors of the country’s opposition.

The meeting was held at the Miraflores Palace, the seat of the Executive, in Caracas (capital) and is framed “in the context of the peace dialogue with the opposition sectors, in order to unify criteria that contribute to the economic and social growth of the country “, refers to a press release from the Ministry for Communication and Information.

In addition, it was attended by the president of the National Assembly (AN) and head of the dialogue delegation on behalf of the Government, Jorge Rodríguez; as well as the first combatant and deputy, Cilia Flores; the sector vice-president of the Economy and Minister of Oil, Tareck El Aissami; among other authorities.

On the part of the oppositions were the also deputies Bernabé Gutiérrez (Democratic Action), Luis Parra and José Brito (Primero Venezuela), Timoteo Zambrano (Cambiemos), Luis Augusto Romero (Progressive Advanced) and Juan Carlos Alvarado (Copei).

This meeting took place after, on the eve, the deputies of the AN unanimously supported and ratified the Project of the Second Partial Agreement for the social protection of the people that was signed on November 26 in Mexico between the delegations of the national Government and another sector of the country’s oppositions.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

