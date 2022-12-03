Cuba and Belarus strengthen bilateral relations | News

Report This Content

The president of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) of Cuba, Esteban Lazo Hernández, held this Friday a meeting with the vice president of the House of Representatives of Belarus, Valery Mitskevich, where they confirmed the strengthening of bilateral relations.

Lazo Hernández recalled in the meeting that, during the visit to Havana of the Belarusian parliamentarian in February of this year, he had accepted his invitation to visit his nation.

“We have come, with a delegation from the National Assembly, to ratify our solidarity, affection and support for the people of this sister country,” said the president of the Cuban parliament.

For his part, Mitskevich stressed that the meeting was conducive to exchanging points of view on the development prospects of Belarusian-Cuban parliamentary cooperation.

Both parties ratified their mutual confidence in the need to build the entire spectrum of beneficial relations for the two nations.

In this sense, the Cuban ambassador in Belarus, Santiago Pérez, in an interview with the Cuban news agency Prensa Latina said that “the visit takes place in a process of dynamism and increased ties between the two governments.”

Likewise, the diplomat pointed out that the transfer of drug technology is being evaluated, including Cuban vaccines against Covid-19 to Belarus, to produce and export to the members of the Eurasian Economic Union (UEE).

“Some 11 scientists from the Belarusian Academy of Sciences are in Cuba and educational links are being established between health and biotechnology specialists,” added Santiago Pérez.

The ambassador mentioned that the Belarusian drug producer BelFarProm, as a result of the sanctions, is in the process of import substitution.

“Cuba’s presence would be essential to cover that space in the market,” he said, while the transport sphere is considered a strategy for the creation of spare parts restoration services.

Meanwhile, the president of the Council of the Republic-Upper House of Parliament, Natalia Kochánova, highlighted on November 30 the “good and friendly relations between Belarus and Cuba, which have withstood the test of time.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



