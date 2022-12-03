Fifth wave of covid-19 begins in Paraguay with 621 new cases | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Paraguayan Ministry of Health reported this Friday that 621 new covid-19 infections were registered during epidemiological week number 47, with an upward trend, so this represents the start of the fifth wave of cases.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Uruguayan government requests to enter the Trans-Pacific Agreement

The director of Epidemiological Surveillance of the health portfolio, Guillermo Sequera, said at a press conference that during the period analyzed at least one person died from causes associated with the disease.

Sequera added that the number of people hospitalized doubled, since 44 patients were admitted, including four pregnant women.

Report #COVID19 l November 20 to 26 (Epidemiological Week 47)

��We processed 7,484 samples (week 47). Positives: 621 (week 47).

��Total confirmed: 777,525.

�� Deceased: 1 (week 47). Total deaths: 19,630. pic.twitter.com/vWg2w6nrsE

— Ministry of Health (@msaludpy)

December 2, 2022

However, the official stated that the milder variant is circulating right now, so it is estimated that even if the cases increase, the serious ones should be less.

Despite this, he warned that given the upward trend, the population must be vaccinated or complete its schedule to prevent the spread, as well as complications.

Last week, 7,484 samples were processed for a total of 621 positives. With these, the accumulated cases add up to 777,525, as well as 19,630 people have died since the start of the pandemic.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report