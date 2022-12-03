Castillo affirms that nothing will prevent him from continuing in command of Peru | News

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, affirmed this Friday that he will complete his constitutional term in the year 2026, after a third vacancy motion (removal) against him was admitted in Congress.

Speaking at an official act, the president stressed that “in the face of the claim of some political sectors to try to break the constitutional order and the popular will expressed at the polls, I confirm that nothing will prevent us from continuing to command the nation until the last day of our government, on July 28, 2026”.

The Peruvian Legislative branch is scheduled to discuss and vote on a third vacancy (removal) motion next Wednesday.

President @PedroCastilloTe: “Faced with the claim of some political sectors to try to break the constitutional order and the popular will expressed at the polls, I ratify that nothing will prevent us from continuing to command the nation until the last day of our government.” pic.twitter.com/N3eKOxxpZb

– Presidency of Peru ���� (@presidenciaperu)

December 2, 2022

Given this, Castillo was sure that these anti-democratic attitudes and petty and subordinate interests in the country will not pass.

“We trust that the democratic sectors of Congress and the country’s social forces will side with the institutional framework and governance,” he said.

The Peruvian head of state said that his government endorses the call for dialogue and concertation to overcome this political crisis that sectors of the international community have made.

“Peruvians are tired of useless struggles that only harm the country and have prevented us from concentrating on the country’s real problems, the great gaps to be closed, and attention to the needs of deep Peru. Only unity makes us great, ”she externalized.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



