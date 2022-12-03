They denounce the murder of a Colombian social leader in Nariño | News

Report This Content

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) of Colombia denounced that this Friday the indigenous leader Ariel Danilo Majín, who had been reported missing since last November 24, was found dead.

Another signatory of the Peace Agreement is assassinated in Cauca, Colombia

Majín was the coordinator of the indigenous guard of the Tulpaz council, belonging to the Río Blanco reservation, located in the Sotará municipality, Cauca department, in the southwest of Colombian territory, Indepaz indicated in a post on its Twitter account.

The non-governmental organization (NGO) indicated that the 42-year-old leader was found dead in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Policarpa, in the department of Nariño, after his community reported his disappearance on November 24.

Ariel Danilo Majin Jimenez

2/12/22

Polycarp, Narino

Ariel Danilo was the current coordinator of the Indigenous Guard of the Tulpaz Cabildo belonging to the Río Blanco Reservation that is located in the municipality of Sotará in the department of Cauca. pic.twitter.com/DNNqU1A4aC

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

December 3, 2022

Indepaz pointed out that with this case there are already 179 leaders assassinated so far in 2022 and 1,399 since the signing of the 2016 peace agreement.

SOS found the lifeless body of compañero Ariel Danilo Majin, coordinator of the Sachacoco Community Guard, attached to the Río Blanco Pueblo Yanacona Reserve, we call on the justice institutions to clarify the fact. Solidarity to the family. pic.twitter.com/r5fD5wJPsG

— Jhoe Sauca G. (@CricDdhh)

December 2, 2022

The defender of human and indigenous rights of the Kokonuko people, Jhoe Sauca, after expressing his solidarity with the Majín family, called on the justice institutions to clarify the fact.

Indepaz recalled that the Ombudsman’s Office issued an alert for social activists, in which it pointed out that violations of the human rights of the civilian population persist, and in particular have been accentuated against people who exercise leadership in their territories.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



