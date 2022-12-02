Mexican President announces minimum wage increase of 20% in 2023 | News

Report This Content

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced this Thursday that representatives of the business sector, workers and the Government that make up the National Commission of Minimum Wages (Conasami) agreed to increase the minimum wage by 20 percent by 2023.

During his usual daily press conference, the president thanked the members of CONASAMI for the consensus.

“This is very good news for Mexicans. Do you know since when the minimum wage has not increased in this proportion? For more than forty years,” he said.

The dignitary assured that the increase does not foresee a trigger for inflation, and said that an anti-inflation plan is being implemented to subsidize more than 300,000 million pesos so that fuel prices do not increase.

For her part, the head of the Labor and Social Welfare portfolio, Luisa Alcalde, asserted that with the adjustment, purchasing power in Mexico increased by 90 percent from 2018 to 2023, which represents a climb of 31 positions with respect to the ranking international, taking as reference the year 2020.

As reported, from January 2023 the minimum wage will be 207.44 pesos per day, which represents an increase of 1052 pesos per month.

Likewise, Conasami highlighted that in the northern region, wages will increase from 260.34 to 312.41 pesos, so it will experience a rise of 1,584 pesos per month.

The increase will benefit at least 6.4 million workers in the Aztec country.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



