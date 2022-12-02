Council of State of Cuba calls for parliamentary elections in 2023 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Council of State of Cuba called this Wednesday for parliamentary elections, according to the National Assembly of Popular Power (ANPP).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Latin American Film Festival to be inaugurated in Havana

“The Council of State, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic and Law No. 127 “Electoral Law”, of July 13, 2019, agreed to call the voters of the Republic to national elections,” says the release.

According to the text, the votes to elect the deputies who will represent the Cubans before the ANPP for a period of five years are scheduled for March 26, 2023.

This process in Cuba began on November 27 when the municipal elections were held and the electoral cycle will culminate with the election of the president, scheduled for the second semester of 2023.

The second round of the municipal elections will be next Sunday, November 4, in the 925 constituencies where none of the candidates exceeded 50 percent of the votes.

During the first round, 68.58 percent of the electoral roll participated, which is 8.3 million people.

Those elected by the Municipal Assembly will be in charge of nominating 50 percent of them, who will go to the ANPP and the other 50 percent will be appointed by a commission of representatives of social organizations.

The Cuban parliament is currently made up of 605 people, although it is expected that this number will be reduced for the next period.

Guided by the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba, for the next elections the current president, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, can be re-elected for another five years.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report