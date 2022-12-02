Latin America

Council of State of Cuba calls for parliamentary elections in 2023 | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Council of State of Cuba called this Wednesday for parliamentary elections, according to the National Assembly of Popular Power (ANPP).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Latin American Film Festival to be inaugurated in Havana

“The Council of State, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic and Law No. 127 “Electoral Law”, of July 13, 2019, agreed to call the voters of the Republic to national elections,” says the release.

According to the text, the votes to elect the deputies who will represent the Cubans before the ANPP for a period of five years are scheduled for March 26, 2023.

This process in Cuba began on November 27 when the municipal elections were held and the electoral cycle will culminate with the election of the president, scheduled for the second semester of 2023.

The second round of the municipal elections will be next Sunday, November 4, in the 925 constituencies where none of the candidates exceeded 50 percent of the votes.

During the first round, 68.58 percent of the electoral roll participated, which is 8.3 million people.

Those elected by the Municipal Assembly will be in charge of nominating 50 percent of them, who will go to the ANPP and the other 50 percent will be appointed by a commission of representatives of social organizations.

The Cuban parliament is currently made up of 605 people, although it is expected that this number will be reduced for the next period.

Guided by the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba, for the next elections the current president, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, can be re-elected for another five years.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Brazil’s GDP grows 0.4% in the third quarter of 2022 | News

1 hour ago

Rains leave at least two dead in Santa Catarina, Brazil | News

3 hours ago

They suggest resuming the use of masks in the Dominican Republic | News

4 hours ago

266 compatriots return to Venezuela from Peru | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.