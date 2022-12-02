Latin America

Brazil’s GDP grows 0.4% in the third quarter of 2022 | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The growth of the Brazilian economy registered a growth of 0.4 percent in the third quarter of 2022, which includes the months between July and September, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported this Wednesday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

INPE: deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon exceeds 11,500 km2 in one year

According to the entity, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Brazil showed a slowdown in the period, since between January and March it obtained an increase of 1.3 percent and of one percent between April and June.

In the third quarter of the year, the Brazilian GDP was 2.544 trillion reais, according to the agency’s report.

However, the IBGE reports that in the last 12 months, the GDP of that South American nation has shown growth of three percent.

Also, by sector, services was the one that experienced the highest increase with 1.1 percent compared to the previous quarter. Similarly, the industry grew by 0.8 percent.

In contrast, agriculture decreased by 0.9 percent in the third quarter, as well as Brazilian agribusiness registered a contraction of 1.3 percent in the last 12 months.

However, exports of goods and services increased by 3.6 percent, as did imports that showed a rise of 5.8 percent.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Rains leave at least two dead in Santa Catarina, Brazil | News

2 hours ago

They suggest resuming the use of masks in the Dominican Republic | News

3 hours ago

266 compatriots return to Venezuela from Peru | News

4 hours ago

Argentina rejects military exercises in the Malvinas Islands | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.