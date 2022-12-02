Brazil’s GDP grows 0.4% in the third quarter of 2022 | News

The growth of the Brazilian economy registered a growth of 0.4 percent in the third quarter of 2022, which includes the months between July and September, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported this Wednesday.

According to the entity, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Brazil showed a slowdown in the period, since between January and March it obtained an increase of 1.3 percent and of one percent between April and June.

In the third quarter of the year, the Brazilian GDP was 2.544 trillion reais, according to the agency’s report.

However, the IBGE reports that in the last 12 months, the GDP of that South American nation has shown growth of three percent.

Also, by sector, services was the one that experienced the highest increase with 1.1 percent compared to the previous quarter. Similarly, the industry grew by 0.8 percent.

In contrast, agriculture decreased by 0.9 percent in the third quarter, as well as Brazilian agribusiness registered a contraction of 1.3 percent in the last 12 months.

However, exports of goods and services increased by 3.6 percent, as did imports that showed a rise of 5.8 percent.

