Rains leave at least two dead in Santa Catarina, Brazil | News

The Government of the state of Santa Catarina in Brazil reported on Thursday that the rains in that region of the country have left at least two dead and one firefighter who is reported missing until the moment of the official report.

Landslide leaves at least two dead in southern Brazil

The deceased correspond to two men, one in the Palhoça area who was electrocuted while crossing the flooded area and the other in the Brazilian municipality of Brusque, who died buried in a landslide.

Teams from the Santa Catarina Military Fire Department (CBMSC) and the Brazilian Navy are conducting searches for the missing firefighter on the banks of the Itajaí-Açu river.

Chuva diminui y quinta-feira é de trabalho intense das equipes do Estado em assistência à população e reparos dos daños.

See the situation of the two municipalities and the highways here

— SC Government (@GovSC)

December 2, 2022

According to information from the Regional Civil Defense Offices, to date the municipalities of Araquari, Joinville, São Bento do Sul, Joinville, Luiz Alves, Corupá, Guaramirim, Rio dos Cedros, Campo Alegre Alegre, Santo Amaro da Imperatriz, Benedito Novo, Palhoça, Rancho Queimado, São José, Águas Mornas, Antônio Carlos, Armazém, São João Basta, Paulo Lopes, Florianópolis, Angelina, Biguaçu, Anitápolis issued emergency situation decrees.

On Thursday morning, Governor Carlos Moisés declared a state of emergency in the state and according to the official site of the local government, the government teams “continue to be mobilized with the priority mission of protecting life and providing all humanitarian assistance to the population.” ”.

According to Civil Defense, the municipalities of São João Batista and Santo Amaro da Imperatriz, in Greater Florianópolis, are completely isolated and access is only given by boats or planes. “On Thursday afternoon, private helicopters provided support to operations in the region,” said the Santa Catarina government.

On the other hand, other evidence of climate change and the persistence of inequalities for the regions, was manifested in the territory of Curitiba where the number of people affected by the rains on the coast and in said region amounted to 7,528 people, taking into account the report of the State Coordination of Civil Defense.

Landslides, floods, overflows and flash floods have been recorded in 12 municipalities since Sunday, November 27, 2022. “So far, 1,057 people have had to leave their homes and are homeless and another 22 are homeless. Floods and floods damaged 647 homes, 500 of them in São José dos Pinhais. A house was destroyed in a landslide in Antonina”, stated the Paraná government.

The affected municipalities were Antonina, Araucária, Campina Grande do Sul, Campo Largo, Curitiba, Guarçouba, Guaratuba, Itaperuçu, Morretes, Piraquara, Quatro Barras and São José dos Pinhais.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



