They suggest resuming the use of masks in the Dominican Republic | News

The Ministry of Public Health of the Dominican Republic urged the population on Thursday to resume the use of masks due to the increase in cases of Covid-19 in the Caribbean country.

The entity also reported that influenza and other respiratory viruses circulate at this time, which can spread more quickly in view of the proximity of the Christmas holidays.

The authorities also suggested observing compliance with sanitary regulations and completing the vaccination scheme.

In the Dominican Republic, the Ministry of Public Health suggests that the population resume the use of masks, resume hand washing and distancing, avoiding crowds. pic.twitter.com/AFwfh3QDGj

— Edward Lopez (@Edward_Caballon)

December 1, 2022

In this regard, the Vice Minister of Collective Health, Eladio Pérez, recalled that the use of a mask, immunization, hand washing and social distancing are the most effective preventive measures against Covid-19.

For his part, the director of Epidemiology, Ronald Skewes, warned that the virus will circulate with peaks at certain times of the year.

Likewise, it recommended wearing masks when visiting the elderly, to avoid possible infections.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Dominican Republic has accumulated 650,990 cases of coronavirus and 4,384 deaths due to the disease.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



