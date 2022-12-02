266 compatriots return to Venezuela from Peru | News

Report This Content

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reported this Thursday that 266 compatriots arrived in the country from Peru through the Plan Vuelta a la Patria.

251 compatriots return to Venezuela from Peru

“Today 266 compatriots from Peru return to Venezuela, thanks to a new day of the Plan Vuelta a La Patria (…) to guarantee the good life of Venezuelan families,” the foreign minister wrote on his Twitter account.

According to the Venezuelan government, around 30,000 citizens have returned to the South American country in the last four years.

The Vuelta a la Patria program was launched by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in September 2018 to facilitate the return of people who chose to return to the country.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría asked the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday for its cooperation and technical assistance to “modernize” the country’s migration policies.

Carlos Faria, who spoke before the Council of the organization, explained that his country created a National Migration Commission that seeks to “update, modernize and strengthen migration policies” in the territory and, he added, “the care of our migrants wherever they are “.

We highlight in the Council of the #IOM that despite the impact of the illegitimate MCUs on our country’s economy, our Government continues to make its best efforts and overcome obstacles, ensuring that our compatriots return safely to the country.

— Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt)

November 29, 2022

“We hope to have the cooperation and technical assistance of the IOM, so that they support us in strengthening our internal and consular capacities and constructively assist Venezuelan migrants, especially in their safe and orderly return,” said the foreign minister.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



