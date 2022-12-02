Argentina rejects military exercises in the Malvinas Islands | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Government of Argentina expressed on Thursday its rejection of the announcement of new military exercises in the Malvinas Islands, a territory illegally occupied by the United Kingdom, and of the additional presence of security forces from third countries.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Zurda Infinita highlights Argentina’s qualification to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar

A statement from the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the announcement of “an operation to support peace in accordance with an agreement signed with the United Kingdom on the incorporation of KBS (Security Forces) personnel into the British infantry army.” in Malvinas”.

In this sense, the Foreign Ministry declares that “it will carry out an energetic formal protest before the United Kingdom.”

#Malvinas: The Government strongly rejects the intention of the UK to send new military troops to the Falkland Islands, in particular, the sending of Kosovar “Security Forces”

– Malvinas Observatory (@gemalvinas)

December 2, 2022

The document ensures that the military presence constitutes an unjustified demonstration of force and a deliberate departure from the convocation of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UNGA) and other multilateral instances for the resolution of the conflict.

In addition, they argue that such an act contradicts the spirit of support from international organizations for an alleged resumption of negotiations to find a peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute over the islands.

WE PUBLISH HISTORICAL DOCUMENTS ON THE MALVINES QUESTION ����

Knowing and disseminating history allows us to further reassess the arguments we have to defend and reaffirm our sovereignty over the Islands.

Material download link �� pic.twitter.com/NpeiXMFWju

– Santiago Cafiero (@SantiagoCafiero)

November 30, 2022

Likewise, the Argentine Government forcefully rejected the aforementioned character of a “peace mission” that they attribute to military maneuvers, considering them totally unjustified.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations of the South American country clarified that the arrival of Kosovar troops in the South Atlantic violates resolution 31/49 of the United Nations Organization (UN), whose text urges both nations to refrain from assuming unilateral decisions that entail to the introduction of changes in the situation of the islands while the negotiation process is taking place.

Argentina also explained that the military presence contradicts UNGA resolution 41/11 on the “zone of peace and cooperation in the South Atlantic.”

In it, the UNGA invites states, mainly war powers, to respect the South Atlantic as a zone of peace and cooperation by reducing or eliminating their military presence in the region.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report