Argentina rejects military exercises in the Malvinas Islands | News

The Government of Argentina expressed on Thursday its rejection of the announcement of new military exercises in the Malvinas Islands, a territory illegally occupied by the United Kingdom, and of the additional presence of security forces from third countries.

A statement from the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the announcement of “an operation to support peace in accordance with an agreement signed with the United Kingdom on the incorporation of KBS (Security Forces) personnel into the British infantry army.” in Malvinas”.

In this sense, the Foreign Ministry declares that “it will carry out an energetic formal protest before the United Kingdom.”

December 2, 2022

The document ensures that the military presence constitutes an unjustified demonstration of force and a deliberate departure from the convocation of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UNGA) and other multilateral instances for the resolution of the conflict.

In addition, they argue that such an act contradicts the spirit of support from international organizations for an alleged resumption of negotiations to find a peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute over the islands.

November 30, 2022

Likewise, the Argentine Government forcefully rejected the aforementioned character of a “peace mission” that they attribute to military maneuvers, considering them totally unjustified.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations of the South American country clarified that the arrival of Kosovar troops in the South Atlantic violates resolution 31/49 of the United Nations Organization (UN), whose text urges both nations to refrain from assuming unilateral decisions that entail to the introduction of changes in the situation of the islands while the negotiation process is taking place.

Argentina also explained that the military presence contradicts UNGA resolution 41/11 on the “zone of peace and cooperation in the South Atlantic.”

In it, the UNGA invites states, mainly war powers, to respect the South Atlantic as a zone of peace and cooperation by reducing or eliminating their military presence in the region.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

