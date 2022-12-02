Peruvian Congress admits vacancy motion against President Castillo | News

Report This Content

The plenary session of the Peruvian Congress admitted on Thursday to debate a new vacancy request against President Pedro Castillo.

Motion for vacancy filed against President Castillo in Peru

The vacancy or dismissal motion was approved with 73 votes in favor, 32 against, and 6 abstentions.

After the vote, the head of Congress, the right-wing José Williams, proposed advancing the session in which the motion will be debated and voted on.

With 73 votes in favour, the #PlenoDelCongreso approved the admission of Motion 4904, which proposes to declare permanent moral incapacity of the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, and his vacancy from office.

December 2, 2022

December 2, 2022

Williams’ proposal to reschedule the vacancy motion debate passed with 58 votes in favor. In principle it was going to take place on December 12, but it was brought forward to the 7th of the same month.

The #PlenoDelCongreso approved, with 59 votes in favor, that the session to debate and vote on the vacancy request of President Pedro Castillo be held on December 7, at 3:00 p.m.

The president may personally exercise his right of defense or be assisted by a lawyer.

The president may personally exercise his right of defense or be assisted by a lawyer. pic.twitter.com/dUXhSEvzkr

December 2, 2022

December 2, 2022

That day, President Castillo or his lawyer, or both, will defend the president before the legislators, who will then proceed to vote on the motion against the head of state.

In order to approve the vacancy request, 87 votes of the legislators are needed, a figure that corresponds to two thirds of the total number of congressmen.

President Pedro Castillo is facing his third impeachment request in less than a year and a half of his term for an alleged “permanent moral incapacity” to continue in office.

The vacancy motion was supported by the benches of Fuerza Popular, Renovación Popular, Avanza País, Somos Perú and Alianza para el Progreso (APP), as well as by non-groups.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



