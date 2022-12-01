Mexico confirms the Pacific Summit in Lima, Peru | News

Latin America

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, confirmed on Wednesday the holding of the Summit of the Pacific Alliance in Lima, Peru, on December 14.

During his morning press conference at the National Palace, the president specified that the presidents of the four member countries of the integration mechanism will meet at the meeting.

It is worth noting that the leaders so far members of the summit are Gabriel Boric, from Chile; Gustavo Petro, from Colombia; Pedro Castillo, from Peru and López Obrador, from Mexico.

However, the meeting will count with the participation of the President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, a country that is well advanced in its efforts to join the Alliance and it is likely that its incorporation will be finalized at this summit.

Likewise, the Mexican president announced that he will travel to Peru to hand over the presidency of the Summit of the Pacific Alliance to Pedro Castillo.

In another order, he pointed out that the North Summit with the rulers of the United States, Joe Biden, and Canada, Justin Trudeau, will be held in Mexico City in December, but that exact date has yet to be confirmed.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

