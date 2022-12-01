They demand an end to the deportations of Haitians from the Dominican Republic | News

Dozens of Haitians protested this Tuesday in Port-au-Prince against the massive deportations of their compatriots in the Dominican Republic.

Dominican Republic expels 1,800 Haitian children in 2022

Gathered before the Dominican consulate in the Haitian capital, the demonstrators demanded an end to the deportations and denounced the ill-treatment inflicted even on women and children who are returned to the Haitian side.

They added that the harassment suffered by their compatriots in an irregular situation by immigration authorities and Army soldiers is racist and discriminatory.

The Assembly of the Peoples of the Caribbean Chapter Haiti protests in front of the Dominican Embassy in Haiti against all forms of violence against Haitian and Dominican immigrants in the Dominican Republic

Speech fragment in the teacher’s voice #CamilleChalmers pic.twitter.com/1Q9mpuExNX

— Maribel Núñez (@MaribelNunezV)

November 29, 2022

In a statement from the Assembly of the Peoples of the Caribbean (APC) read during the protest, professor and economist Camille Chalmers demanded an end to the mass deportations ordered by the government of President Luis Abinader.

Chalmers condemned the systematic repression against Haitians in the Dominican Republic, and described as inhumane the treatment that their compatriots receive when they are deported.

He held President Abinader responsible for the violence carried out by the military of that country against his compatriots and assured that they remember the actions of the dictator Rafael Leónidas Trujillo (1891-1961) against poor populations on both sides of the common border.

He said that the practice of mass deportations does not respect the principles of coexistence and good neighborliness between both countries and peoples, and questioned that these operations are carried out against people whose only sin is living in an irregular situation in Dominican territory.

The also party spokesman Rasin Kan Pep La urged the Dominican government to use dialogue on the basis of respect to find solutions to the migration crisis. In addition, he assured that racism, discrimination, xenophobia and hatred towards Haitians will never be able to solve this crisis.

It also demanded that the Dominican authorities respect international conventions and the principles of respect for human rights promulgated in the Constitution of that country.

According to data from the Support Group for Refugees and Returnees, as well as statements by the general coordinator of the National Migration Office (Haiti), Jean Negot Bonheur Delva, more than 50,000 Haitian migrants were returned from the Dominican Republic in the last three months. Among them were a thousand unaccompanied children.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



