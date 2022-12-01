INPE: deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon exceeds 11,500 km2 in one year | News

The Brazilian Institute for Space Research (INPE) reported this Wednesday that the deforested area of ​​the Amazon reached 11,568 square kilometers between August 2021 and July 2022.

According to the entity, the figure indicates a decrease of 11.27 percent, compared to the previous period, when 13,038 square kilometers of forest were lost.

The data was obtained through the Satellite Monitoring Program of the Brazilian Amazon Forest (Prodes), a more precise system to annually assess destruction rates.

10 – This was the 1st time in 33 years of monitoring that a transitional government had to ask for the data from Prodes to Inpe because the government in charge refused to disclose it. As said or @MarcioAstriniIt is necessary to hold responsible that sabotou to the environmental governance of the country in these 4 years. pic.twitter.com/aQT9mickCr

— Climate Observatory (@obsclima)

November 30, 2022

The area of ​​vegetation lost in the Brazilian Amazon is equivalent to the size of Qatar, or eight times the area of ​​São Paulo, the largest city in South America.

After knowing the data released by INPE, the Climate Observatory celebrated the new statistics and recognized that during the term of the current president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, the loss of the forest increased by 59.5 percent.

“Bolsonaro received the country with a rate of 7,500 square kilometers of deforestation in the Amazon and is delivering it with 11,500 kilometers,” said the entity‘s executive secretary, Marcio Astrini.

Likewise, the Climate Observatory reported that the INPE data had been ready since last November 3.

However, the Bolsonaro administration prevented its dissemination to avoid criticism during the United Nations Climate Conference (COP27), held in Egypt at the beginning of the month.





