Bolivia doubles value for lithium sales so far in 2022 | News

Bolivia doubles value for lithium sales so far in 2022

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce Catacora, highlighted this Wednesday that the company Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos (YLB) has generated profits of more than 427 million bolivianos (more than 61 million dollars) so far in 2022, specifically from the sale of potassium chloride and lithium carbonate.

“Our company YLB generated 427 million Bolivians from the sale of potassium chloride and lithium carbonate, more than double what was obtained in all of 2021,” the president reported on his Twitter social network account.

He also stressed that the Government continues to work so that the evaporative sector can be considered a strong pillar of the Bolivian economy.

We are working so that the evaporative sector becomes another pillar of the economy. Until November 2022, our company @litio_boliviano generated Bs427 million from the sale of potassium chloride and lithium carbonate, more than double what was obtained in all of 2021. pic.twitter.com/RLfVIdaFkF

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)
November 30, 2022

According to local media, the South American nation continues to invest in this area, and the start-up of potassium chloride plants, lithium carbonate and two pilot plants for the production of batteries stands out.

In addition to the more than 21 tons of lithium that make up the Uyuni salt flat reserve, one of the largest in the world, Bolivia will begin to exploit the Coipasa and Pastos Grandes deposits, with significant amounts of the resource.

Bolivian potassium chloride is exported to nations in the region such as Brazil and Chile; Meanwhile, the main international buyers of lithium carbonate from the South American nation are Russia and China.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

