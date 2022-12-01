Dominican unions march to demand decent social security | News

Report This Content

Unions, associations and social organizations in the Dominican Republic demonstrated this Wednesday for decent social security and the elimination of Health Risk Administrators (ARS) and Pension Funds (AFP).

From the Dominican Medical College and the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo, the mobilization went to the National Congress to demand decent salaries, rates and conditions for health professionals, as well as comprehensive health systems.

For her part, Micaela Tejada, who defends a new dignified and inclusive Social Security Law, denounced that the current system works like a big business where everyone benefits unequally.

In this sense, Tejada pointed out that the Health Risk Administrators and the Pension Funds are entities that “serve nothing to society but to those who benefit from their contributions.”

In addition to the claim for the new Social Security Law based on the right of people to quality health and decent pensions, a national health insurance that covers all services and medicines has been requested.

Meanwhile, the president of the Dominican Medical College, Senén Caba, assured that the march is the “beginning of the end” of the current model and insisted that the different governments and other instances such as the National Congress “have orchestrated the most nefarious compromises” against the rights .

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



