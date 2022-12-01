Health emergency declared in response to bird flu outbreak in Ecuador | News

Report This Content

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) of Ecuador declared this Wednesday a state of animal health emergency for 90 days, after confirming the presence of the avian influenza virus in that South American country.

The entity contemplated establishing an internal quarantine of the affected, identified and determined livestock farms.

During that time, “it will not be possible to mobilize birds, products and by-products of avian origin such as eggs, hens, chickens, among others, from the farms affected by the outbreak,” stressed the MAG.

We clarify: there are NO people affected or isolated in the epidemiological fence established on the farm where the H5 avian influenza outbreak was detected. We invite citizens to inform themselves through official media. pic.twitter.com/JjeDWipbP0

– Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (@AgriculturaEc)

November 30, 2022

According to Minister Bernardo Manzano, those who consume eggs and chicken meat will not put their health at risk, since the outbreak barely exists in 0.15 percent of the country’s poultry population.

“In the focus of contagion we have implemented three blocks of control barriers: 30 technicians will be attending those points 7 days a week, 24 hours a day,” he specified.

In this sense, the head of the MAG warned that as part of the security protocol, around 180,000 birds will be slaughtered, which are found in the detected focus.

According to official data, Ecuador has about 263 million chickens and 16 million laying birds.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



