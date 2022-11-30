Truckers lift strike after agreements with the Government of Chile | News

Report This Content

After eight days of mobilization in Chilean territory, the strike of a sector of truckers came to an end on Monday night after reaching a tripartite agreement in dependencies of the Ministry of Transport.

Chilean government reaches agreement with part of unemployed truckers

The Government of Chile signed an agreement with the truckers unions that were still on strike – the Confederation of Transportistas Fuerza del Norte and the Federation of Truckers Centro Sur -, with the Confederation of Production and Commerce (CPC) and the National Society of Agriculture (SNA).

The Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, the President of the CPC, Juan Sutil, and representatives of the so-called “off-hook truckers” of the unions participated in the meeting.

The agreement, closed on Monday night, addresses the claims of the carriers for greater security on the routes and the brake on the rise in the price of fuels, the latter negotiated directly with the businessmen who set the prices.

“The CPC was sitting with the leaders and they reached an agreement to guarantee that when fuel prices rise, those small or medium-sized truckers who do not have a fair treatment, have it, which has to be reflected in fair rates,” Monsalve said in statements after the match ends.

“The government was being required to do something that the private sector had to take care of,” the authority reiterated.

At no point in the document is the withdrawal of the complaints under the State Security Law considered, an aspect that the truckers had initially demanded to lower unemployment.

The document in question contains 14 points and its two main topics are security and fuel and transport rates.

It was signed by the Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, and by the Deputy Minister of Transportation, Cristóbal Pineda, on behalf of the Government.

It was also signed by the president of the Confederation of Production and Commerce, Juan Sutil; and the president of the National Society of Agriculture, Cristián Allendes.

On behalf of those mobilized, the leaders of the Fuerza del Norte Confederation, Cristián Sandoval; and the Confederation of South Central Truckers, Freddy Martínez.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



