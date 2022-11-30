Community leader joins the hunger strike of Mapuche prisoners in Chile | News

Report This Content

The leader of the Coordinadora Arauco Malleco (CAM), Héctor Llaitul, in pretrial detention, joined the hunger strike initiated by five detained Mapuche community members, including his son Pelantaro, who are protesting against his transfer from La Araucanía to the Valdivia Penitentiary Center, in the Los Ríos Region.

According to what was reported by Werken Noticias, the measure is due to a show of support for five community members who are being held in the Valdivia prison.

Llaitul, arrested last August in the middle of a police operation in the city of Cañete, in the south of Chile, remains in preventive detention waiting for the Prosecutor’s Office to present his accusation, an action for which he has 10 days to go.

In total, there are nine imprisoned Mapuches who decided to join the pressure measure, all members of the pro-independence organization Coordinadora Arauco-Malleco (CAM), including its leader and spokesman, Héctor Llaitul.

The imprisoned Mapuches demand to be transferred to the Mapuche Political Prisoners module of the Temuco Prison, where only inmates from their community are being held.

The members of the CAM declared a liquid hunger strike and repudiated “the militarization established” by the Chilean president in the troubled area of ​​La Araucanía.

The prisoners indicated: “we are on a liquid hunger strike, assuming this action of struggle to the last consequences, declaring our firm support for the Mapuche cause that is positioned in the fight for Mapuche political-territorial claims and national reconstruction.”

They also made a call for next Saturday at 10:00 am outside the Bío Bío Penitentiary Center in the regional capital of Bío Bío.

It should be remembered that last Wednesday the Prosecutor’s Office closed the investigation against the leader of the Coordinadora Arauco Malleco (CAM), by State Security Law.

Llaitul is being investigated for a crime of incitement, two of apology for violence, two of usurpation and another two of attacks on authority.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



