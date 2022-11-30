Senate approves bill on the national census in Bolivia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Bolivian senators approved this Tuesday a law calling for the national census, which has already received half a sanction in the Chamber of Deputies and unlocked the 36-day conflict between the opposition in the department of Santa Cruz and the government of President Luis Arce.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolivian Senate will receive Law on Population Census

The eighteenth ordinary session of the Chamber of Senators was installed at 08:55 and at 09:10 the dispensation of processing of the bill was approved in order to avoid processing by the Constitution Commission and enter directly for consideration of the plenary

The initiative is called the Law for the application of the results of the Population and Housing Census in the financial and electoral spheres, and establishes that it is based on the official population data of the Census that will be issued by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

�� #NOW I The Chamber of Senators approves in its grand season the bill for the Application of the Results of the Population and Housing Census in the Financial and Electoral Areas pic.twitter.com/gUUAghgzif

— Bolivian Senate (@SenadoBolivia)

November 29, 2022

The Executive Branch will carry out the new distribution of tax co-participation resources from the month of September of the 2024 administration.

Additionally, it determines that the National Institute of Statistics (INE) will send the official population data from the Census to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal “so that it may prepare the bill for the distribution of seats, in accordance with article 146 paragraph V, VI and VII of the Political Constitution of the State and the Electoral Legislation in force, which would be applied in the next General Elections in the Plurinational State of Bolivia”.

The norm was approved last Saturday by more than two thirds of the Deputies. After that, the Pro Santa Cruz Committee decided to lift the indefinite strike that lasted 36 days causing the death of at least four people, dozens of human rights violations and economic losses of more than 1,000 million.

The population survey, which determines the distribution of resources between the country’s regions and the Bolivian Constitution establishes that it must be carried out every 10 years, was initially scheduled for November 16, 2022, since the last one was in 2012, but the Government of Arce postponed it to 2024 for technical reasons.

After weeks of conflict, the opposition movement came to accept the postponement of the date, but demanded a law that would fix it.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report