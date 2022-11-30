Chamber of Deputies will vote until December electoral reform in Mexico | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The coordinator of the deputies of the ruling Morena party, Ignacio Mier Velazco, reported this Tuesday that the discussion in plenary of the electoral reform sent by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was postponed until next Tuesday, December 6.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Mexico celebrates success of great popular march

The debate was originally scheduled for this Tuesday, November 29, but after some changes to the initiative, it was decided to postpone the discussion in order to extend the time for analysis of the reform.

“Out of prudence and to allow time for the analysis of the electoral reform opinion, approved in commissions, the coordinators of the Together We Make History Coalition agreed to ask the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies that said project be addressed next Tuesday,” Velazco wrote. on his Twitter account.

Out of prudence and to allow time for the analysis of the electoral reform opinion, approved in commissions, the coordinators of the Together We Make History Coalition agreed to ask the Board of Directors of the @Mx_Diputados that said project be addressed next Tuesday.

— Ignacio Mier Velazco (@NachoMierV)

November 29, 2022

Previously, three commissions of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico approved the opinion of the constitutional reform in electoral matters, in a proposal supported by the federal government and the bench of the Morena party and it is expected that this Tuesday it will go up to the plenary session of the legislative body.

The document that was presented last week was debated and voted on in the electoral political reform commission (20 votes in favor and 17 against), in the Constitutional Points (21 in favor and 14 against) and in the Governance ( 21 in favor and 16 against).

The issue will reach the plenary this Tuesday, where the final vote is expected, however the conservative opposition parties (PRI, PAN and PRD) announced that they will maintain the votes against, which would be enough to stop the initiative.

❗ The united commissions of Political-Electoral Reform, of Constitutional Points, and of the Interior and Population, approved the opinion that reforms, adds, and repeals various provisions of the Constitution in political-electoral matters. #Political Reform

– Chamber of Deputies (@Mx_Diputados)

November 29, 2022

This reform was presented by the Chief Executive last April and the debate began last week in the Chamber of Deputies.

Among the proposed changes are the reduction in the number of deputies and senators, a decrease in financing for political parties and a reduction in the daily minutes for party promotions.

This Sunday in a massive march in Mexico City, support was expressed for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who this December 1 will be in power for four years.

In the mobilization there were also expressions of support for the electoral reform against the opposition sayings that the president wants to disappear the National Electoral Institute (INE) when it would only change its name, among other changes, which includes reducing the body’s onerous budget .





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report