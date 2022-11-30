Argentina urges to apply booster doses against Covid-19 | News

Report This Content

The Minister of Health of Argentina, Carla Vizzotti, urged this Monday to complete the vaccination schemes against Covid-19 and use the sanitary mask, given the rise in cases that that country has experienced in recent weeks.

As he declared to local media, the South American nation is facing an expected peak of Covid-19, which is going to add to the seasonal viruses.

“The last three weeks have seen a slight increase, it is not that it predominates over other respiratory viruses or translates into hospitalizations or deaths. That is because 82 percent of the population has at least two doses, ”he indicated.

The head of the portfolio specified that although various types of flu are currently circulating, reinforcing the vaccine is important mainly in people over 50 years of age, risk groups and health, security and defense workers.

“We have a tool that is vaccination, and that is where we want to ask the population to approach the reinforcements, since more than 120 days have passed since the last one,” he said.

Regarding the availability of vaccines, Minister Vizzotti assured that the country has doses of Moderna to complete the scheme, in a nation of 47 million inhabitants, and where only 6.2 million have completed four doses, according to official data.

The day before, the meeting of the Federal Health Council (Cofesa) took place where health ministers from all over the country urged the application of reinforcement doses against Covid-19.

As of November 27, the Argentine Ministry of Health reported a total of 9,727,247 cases and 130,025 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

