Indepaz: 23 armed groups confirm their intention to join peace in Colombia | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) reported this Tuesday that at least 23 armed groups confirm their intention to join total peace in Colombia, after the arrival in the Government of Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez.

In its Report on the Presence of Armed Groups in Colombia 2021-2022, the entity highlighted the call for the “definitive non-repetition of violence” made by President Gustavo Petro upon his inauguration, and the willingness of the armed groups to approach to the government.

This event occurs after the resumption of the dialogue process between the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Colombian Government.

In this sense, Indepaz stressed that the so-called Total Peace “is not only limited to the negotiated solution of armed conflicts, it includes compliance with the 2016 Peace Agreement and monitoring of the recommendations of the Truth Commission.”

On the other hand, the institute recognized the existence of an urbanization of the conflict, because although in the cities the armed conflict is not new, it acquires greater relevance in the current scenario.

“This takes place due to the strengthening of the links of the armed structures of national scope with local gangs/combos -outsourcing- and due to the return of paramilitaries and drug traffickers after serving their extradition sentences”, he reaffirmed.

Indepaz also recognized the tensions generated by drug trafficking to make activities such as equal mining, land theft, the mafia capture of the State more visible, as well as the need to respond to structural conflicts such as education, basic services, among others.

