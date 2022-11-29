Chilean government reaches an agreement with part of the unemployed truckers | News

Report This Content

The Chilean government reached an agreement on Sunday with some truckers unions to lift the strike of carriers and put an end to the mobilizations of the sector in the South American country.

Chilean government resumes dialogue with truckers after strike

The agreement with the Government was signed by the Chilean National Cargo Transport Confederation (CNTC) and the Federation of Truck Owners of the Fifth Region (Fedequinta).

According to local media, the agreement contemplates the freezing of fuel prices for four months, in addition to the appointment of a prosecutor per region to investigate crimes against truckers and the establishment of safe rest areas throughout Chilean territory.

�� After an extensive day of negotiations, the Government reaches an agreement with the truckers’ groups Fedequinta and CNTC to end the strike.

— Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications (@MTTChile)

November 27, 2022

Despite the agreement, the unions that signed it indicated their disagreement, because they were asking for a 30 percent reduction in fuel prices.

However, despite not responding to all their demands, the bases of the guilds decided to accept the conditions offered by the Palacio de la Moneda.

“As CNTC, we consider that this is an important advance in the petition for our demands, and we will continue working so that these measures are complied with and implemented within the deadlines established with the authority. We never wanted nor did we seek to reach this point , and this agreement confirms our permanent willingness to reach agreements”, they indicated from the union entity.

For his part, the president of FedeQuinta, Iván Mateluna, acknowledged that an agreement was reached with the Executive, on points associated with security and the stabilization of fuel prices, for which they will lift the mobilizations in the Valparaíso Region .

The Fuerza del Norte Truckers Confederation announced that they will continue with the mobilizations and protests in a large part of the country in the event that the Executive agrees a solution to the strike with the CNTC.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



