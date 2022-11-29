Honduras sends police to its borders to combat gang members | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Honduran government deployed more than 600 military police on Sunday to the country’s border areas to combat criminal groups, within the framework of the emergency decreed last Thursday due to the increase in extortion in the Central American country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Honduras declares a national security emergency

“In compliance with the order issued by the President of the Republic and within the framework of the Comprehensive Security Plan, this day more than 600 public order military police officers have come out to reinforce security operations at border points,” the spokesperson reported. of the Public Order Military Police (PMOP), Mario Rivera.

The members of the PMOP boarded vehicles in the capital Tegucigalpa headed for the borders with the countries El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua to prevent gang members from entering Honduran territory.

In compliance with the order issued by the President of the Republic and within the framework of the Comprehensive Security Plan, this day more than 600 members of #PMOPthey went out to reinforce security devices in the border area. pic.twitter.com/7X7pHec0vr

— Honduran Military Police (@PMOPHN)

November 27, 2022

The police spokesman added that the contingent was sent to the departments of Choluteca, Valle (south), La Paz, Intibucá, Ocotepeque (west), Santa Bárbara, Cortés (northwest), El Paraíso and Gracias a Dios (east).

He also indicated that the members of the military police will remain indefinitely to prevent the entry of criminal structures, drug trafficking, hit men, illicit association, among other crimes.

The deputy commissioner of the @PoliceHondurasCristian Nolasco, offers details of the actions carried out this day, within the framework of the “Comprehensive Plan for the Treatment of Extortion and Related Crimes” pic.twitter.com/95YUEM8Ub1

— Honduran Press Secretary (@gobprensaHN)

November 26, 2022

President Xiomara Castro declared a “national emergency” on Thursday as part of a comprehensive plan to deal with extortion and related crimes, responding to requests from citizens in the face of an uptick in crimes during her government.

The President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, declared a state of National Security Emergency as part of the launch of the Comprehensive Plan Against Extortion and Related Crimes

— teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv)

November 25, 2022

Xiomara Castro also asked the National Police to establish “states of exception and suspension of partial constitutional guarantees” where necessary to deal with this type of crime.

The Honduran authorities have declared a state of emergency in more than a hundred neighborhoods in Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula, the two main cities in the country and those with the highest rates of violence.

The state of emergency was established in Honduras three days after hundreds of truckers demonstrated in the country’s capital to demand that the government take measures to end the “war tax” that the gangs periodically demand from them.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report