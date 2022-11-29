Peruvian President will travel to Chile for binational meeting | News

Report This Content

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo will travel to Chile this Monday on an official visit to participate in the IV Binational Presidential and Cabinet Meeting for two days in the Chilean capital.

According to the Peruvian Foreign Ministry, President Castillo’s entourage will be made up of the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Labor, Culture, Health, Defense, Production, Foreign Trade and Tourism, Economy and Finance, Environment, and Energy and Mines.

The two-day agenda of the Peruvian head of state includes meetings between the ministers of both countries and a meeting with his Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric with the Peru-Chile Business Council.

According to the Foreign Ministry, during the visit of Pedro Castillo, the approval of the Santiago II Action Plan is expected, which includes commitments in the axes of social affairs and culture for integration, security and defense, foreign trade, investment, tourism and cooperation in science. and technology, environment, sustainable development, energy and mining issues, and border development and integration, and infrastructure issues.

Foreign Minister César Landa accompanies President Pedro Castillo to Chile for the IV Presidential Meeting and Binational Cabinet.

– Chancellery Peru���� (@CancilleriaPeru)

November 28, 2022

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry indicated that the IV Binational Presidential and Cabinet Meeting will address “issues on the bilateral agenda and the strengthening of border integration.”

The Peru-Chile Binational Cabinet is the highest-level political and diplomatic instance and a tool to promote the most important and topical cooperation issues, for the benefit of the populations of both nations.

To date, three meetings of this type have been held: in Lima, in 2017; in Santiago in 2018; and in Paracas in 2019.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



