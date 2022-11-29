Bolivian Senate will receive Law on Population Census | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Bolivian Legislative Assembly announced this Monday that it will receive the draft Law for the Application of the Results of the Population and Housing Census in the financial and electoral spheres, beginning the process in the Constitution Commission.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Opposition and civic committees lift strike in Santa Cruz, Bolivia

According to the presidency of the Chamber of Senators, after receiving the law approved by more than two thirds of the votes of the deputies at dawn last Saturday, an ordinary session will be called, which would be held on Tuesday, to submit the rule to the Constitution Commission, chaired by Senator Patria Arce.

In this sense, the president of the Constitution Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, Juan José Jáuregui, affirmed that the process in the Senate will be faster because he will only have to consider a single bill.

Likewise, the entity defended the legality of the regulation that essentially includes the contents of Supreme Decree 4824 that establishes the Census for March 23, 2024 and for the month of September of the same year the distribution of income from tax co-participation. .

He also added that the bill establishes that the National Institute of Statistics will send the population results of the census exercise to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Electoral Body, so that it can assign the seats in the legislature that will be applied in the next elections.

For his part, the opposition legislator from the Creemos fraction Henry Montero, of the Santa Cruz governor, Luis Fernando Camacho, anticipated that in Tuesday’s session the dispensation of the procedure will be requested since he has a report from the Chamber of Deputies Commission.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report