CEN: More than 68% of Cuban voters voted in municipal elections | News

The president of the National Electoral Council (CEN) of Cuba, Alina Balseiro Gutiérrez, announced this Monday that five million 728 thousand 220 citizens exercised their right to vote in the municipal elections of Popular Power, which represents 68.58 of the electoral roll.

The Cuban official specified that of the total ballots deposited in the polls, 89.11 percent were valid, while 5.22 percent were blank votes and 5.67 of the ballots were annulled.

Similarly, Balseiro noted that 11,502 people were elected as delegates, of which 43.87 percent are women and 12.52 percent are young people up to 35 years of age.

The head of the CEN highlighted that 50.93 percent were re-elected as delegates, meanwhile, 925 constituencies will hold a second round next Sunday after none of the candidates reached a majority.

At the same time, the Cuban leader expressed that “we have developed a democratic day on November 27 to elect our constituency delegates, who constitute a decisive force from our neighborhoods.”

In turn, Balseiro pointed out that the People’s Power municipal elections took place in an atmosphere of tranquility, organization, discipline and compliance with the law, “as our people have always accustomed us.”

Previously, the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, affirmed in the framework of the elections that these are “a citizen responsibility because we are electing our representatives in the municipal bodies, the main government structure of the country.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



