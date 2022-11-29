Haiti registers increase in cholera cases after confirming 223 deaths | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Haitian Ministry of Health and Population (MSPP) registered this Monday 223 fatalities from cholera in the Caribbean country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Haitian police academy director dies in armed attack

In this sense, the health authority specified that since last October 2, 1,003 confirmed infections of the disease have been reported; as well as 11,889 suspected cases.

Likewise, at least 10,200 people were treated in hospitals, while 149 deaths were recorded in hospitals.

According to the evaluation of the Department of Epidemiology, Laboratories and Research of the MSPP, 4,099 infants under the age of nine present symptoms, of which 252 are not yet one year old.

“The lives of minors are at triple risk of malnutrition, cholera and armed violence, and sometimes all three together,” said the director of UNICEF’s Office of Emergency Programs, Manuel Fontaine.

For its part, the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) warned that two out of 55 cholera patients, 40 percent of the total, are children, and the majority reside in areas affected by a growing nutritional crisis.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report