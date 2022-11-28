Caricom urges to consolidate regional integration | News

Report This Content

The Secretary General of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), Carla Barnett, highlighted this Monday that the collective drive to consolidate regional integration is increasingly urgent, when inaugurating the 55th Ordinary Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (Coted).

“Integration is the critical platform for improving our business performance, and it is our business performance that will drive the economic growth we need,” said Carla Barnett.

When analyzing the context in which the meeting takes place, the senior official highlighted the situation regarding the rise in food and energy prices, scarcity and interruptions in global food logistics and supply chains.

This context, according to Carla Barnett, began during the Covid-19 pandemic and has been stimulated by the conflict in Ukraine.

“These realities are leading analysts to predict a global economic recession in 2023,” he stressed.

Referring to the entity, the Caricom secretary assured that she hopes to take the initiative “in shaping a regional trade policy for the 21st century that responds to current international realities and positions the Community to fully integrate into the world economy, safeguarding the same time our collective economic interests”.

“We have serious work to do,” stressed Barnett, who at the same time called for progress in the implementation of the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME).

Barnett said that the Coted must ensure that the Officials continue to respond efficiently and effectively to their mandates.

“When we set deadlines, we must commit to meeting those deadlines. I assure you that the Secretariat is ready to support the implementation of the decisions that are made, ”she specified.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



