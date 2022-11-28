Caricom urges to strengthen the fight against gender violence | News

Report This Content

The Secretary General of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), Carla N. Barnett, said this Saturday that fighting violence against women and girls is a vital imperative in terms of human rights, which requires collective and concerted action by the Member States of that platform.

On the occasion of commemorating the International Day against Gender Violence (November 25) and the development of the 16 days of activism campaign, and highlighting that this violence continues to be a public health crisis in Latin America and the Caribbean, the A representative of the agency asserted that one in two women suffer violence, according to surveys.

“Our defense must be determined and sustained,” said Carla N. Barnett, while acknowledging that the rates of gender violence increased drastically during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Systemic inequalities have been exacerbated, disproportionately affecting women. The effect has been the setback of decades of some advances in terms of equality, ”she said.

Barnett referred to a report published by the United Nations Organization (UN) on the effects of patriarchy and specifically gender violence during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the report, 35 percent of those interviewed declared that they or a woman they know had suffered some form of violence.

These data, which include only some of the violence suffered by women, show that around “seven out of ten women said that psychological and/or physical violence by their partner had become more common.”

“The incidence of gender violence continues to be unacceptably high,” said the Secretary General of Caricom, who encouraged the Caribbean Community to take decisive measures to end gender violence.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

